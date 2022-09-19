FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. KeyCorp started coverage on FIGS in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut FIGS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FIGS from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get FIGS alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Soenen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, with a total value of $127,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,263. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

FIGS Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the 4th quarter valued at $2,268,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FIGS during the 1st quarter valued at $769,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,545,000 after acquiring an additional 157,526 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in FIGS by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,842,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,342,000 after acquiring an additional 934,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FIGS opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.65, a PEG ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.44. FIGS has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $43.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. FIGS had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $122.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About FIGS

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.