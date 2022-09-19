Filecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.50 Billion (FIL)

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and approximately $228.03 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.26 or 0.00027947 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 284,845,063 coins. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

