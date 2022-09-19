Financial Analysis: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) vs. Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jumia Technologies and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jumia Technologies 1 1 0 0 1.50 a.k.a. Brands 0 5 5 0 2.50

Jumia Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.87%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $7.14, indicating a potential upside of 366.67%. Given a.k.a. Brands’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe a.k.a. Brands is more favorable than Jumia Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jumia Technologies -138.34% -76.07% -53.32% a.k.a. Brands -1.93% 1.27% 0.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jumia Technologies and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Jumia Technologies and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jumia Technologies $177.93 million 4.01 -$226.87 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 0.35 -$5.97 million ($0.13) -11.77

a.k.a. Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Jumia Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Jumia Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats Jumia Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jumia Technologies

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets. Its marketplace offers various products in a range of categories, such as fashion and apparel, beauty and personal care, home and living, fast moving consumer goods, smartphones, and other electronics, as well as access to various services, including restaurant food delivery, airtime recharge, and utility bills payment services. The company was formerly known as Africa Internet Holding GmbH and changed its name to Jumia Technologies AG in January 2019. Jumia Technologies AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

About a.k.a. Brands

(Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

