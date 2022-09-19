Financial Management Network Inc. Sells 1,031 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $131.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.10. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.17 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

