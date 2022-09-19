Financial Survey: CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) vs. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Rating) and Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.0% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of CF Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wells Fargo & Company shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CF Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Wells Fargo & Company pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CF Bankshares pays out 7.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wells Fargo & Company pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wells Fargo & Company has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Wells Fargo & Company is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

CF Bankshares has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wells Fargo & Company has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CF Bankshares and Wells Fargo & Company, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CF Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wells Fargo & Company 0 4 12 0 2.75

Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus price target of $55.97, indicating a potential upside of 27.38%. Given Wells Fargo & Company’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Wells Fargo & Company is more favorable than CF Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares CF Bankshares and Wells Fargo & Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CF Bankshares 30.15% 13.96% 1.18% Wells Fargo & Company 22.52% 10.67% 0.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CF Bankshares and Wells Fargo & Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CF Bankshares $63.99 million 1.82 $18.45 million $2.70 8.14 Wells Fargo & Company $82.41 billion 2.02 $21.55 billion $4.17 10.54

Wells Fargo & Company has higher revenue and earnings than CF Bankshares. CF Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wells Fargo & Company, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wells Fargo & Company beats CF Bankshares on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits and purchased loans, as well as other loans. In addition, the company provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit, and treasury management depository services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated five branch offices located in Franklin, Cuyahoga, Hamilton, and Summit counties, Ohio; and a loan production office located in Franklin County, Ohio. The company was formerly known as Central Federal Corporation and changed its name to CF Bankshares Inc. in July 2020. CF Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1892 and is based in Worthington, Ohio.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management. The Consumer Banking and Lending segment offers diversified financial products and services for consumers and small businesses. Its financial products and services include checking and savings accounts, and credit and debit cards, as well as home, auto, personal, and small business lending services. The Commercial Banking segment provides financial solutions to private, family owned, and certain public companies. Its products and services include banking and credit products across various industry sectors and municipalities, secured lending and lease products, and treasury management services. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a suite of capital markets, banking, and financial products and services to corporate, commercial real estate, government, and institutional clients. Its products and services comprise corporate banking, investment banking, treasury management, commercial real estate lending and servicing, equity, and fixed income solutions, as well as sales, trading, and research capabilities services. The Wealth and Investment Management segment provides personalized wealth management, brokerage, financial planning, lending, private banking, and trust and fiduciary products and services to affluent, high-net worth, and ultra-high-net worth clients. It also operates through financial advisors. Wells Fargo & Company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

