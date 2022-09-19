FintruX Network Reaches 1-Day Volume of $152.00 (FTX)

FintruX Network (FTX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FintruX Network has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $435,689.82 and $152.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FintruX Network Coin Profile

FTX is a coin. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FintruX Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

