FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $26.03 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014254 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00012245 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000680 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00013015 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 813,317,888 coins and its circulating supply is 612,455,474 coins. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors.FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses.FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. The FIO Protocol runs on its own dPoS blockchain – the FIO Chain. As the internal economic driver, the FIO Token is utilized to pay for all fees necessary to write data to the chain.While the FIO Token is necessary to utilize the FIO Protocol – users do not need to directly obtain the token, as the FIO Protocol is designed for the ability to accept indirect payments. Users can potentially pay for their FIO Protocol usage through intermediaries, including through the Foundation itself, and through using various other popular cryptocurrencies.FIO-enabled products may also choose to pay in part, or in whole, the cost of a FIO Address registration/renewal. Please check with your provider for specifics on their implementation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

