Firo Hits 1-Day Volume of $17.13 Million (FIRO)

Firo (FIRO) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 19th. Firo has a market cap of $33.67 million and approximately $17.13 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for $2.92 or 0.00015389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,997.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024428 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00155406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00272209 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.26 or 0.00738311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.14 or 0.00579760 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005256 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MTP hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 11,517,631 coins. Firo’s official website is firo.org. The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Firo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from Zcoin (full info here), Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Firo uses a PoW-Chainlock hybrid consensus model whereby quorums are formed by several hundred masternodes deterministically selected (LLMQ) that perform a verifiable network-wide measurement/vote of the “first-seen” rule and locks in the block that is first-seen. Blocks are final with a single confirmation as no reorganizations are allowed past this point. This also mitigates 51% mining attacks as more than half the masternode network would need to be compromised to disable Chainlocks before a 51% attack can be mounted. Firo's mining algorithm is MTP which relies on memory hardness to make it resistant to ASICs. It is moving to FiroPOW, a ProgPOW variant that is designed explicitly for GPU mining and is even more resistant to ASICs and FPGAs to encourage fair distribution of its coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

