First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCAP opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.26. First Capital has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of First Capital

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of First Capital worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

