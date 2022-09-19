First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 3.2 %

First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $167.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $29.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $25.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. On average, analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

