Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Flow Beverage Trading Down 20.7 %

Shares of OTC:FLWBF opened at $0.37 on Friday. Flow Beverage has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.38.

Get Flow Beverage alerts:

About Flow Beverage

(Get Rating)

Read More

Flow Beverage Corp., a health and wellness focused beverage company, produces and distributes original, flavored, unflavored, and collagen-infused alkaline spring water in the United States and Canada. The company's spring water available in natural flavours, such as blackberry+hibiscus, grapefruit+elderflower, strawberry+rose, watermelon+lime, cucumber+mint, lemon+ginger, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber, peach+blueberry, blood orange, meyer lemon, pomegranate, elderberry, citrus, and cherry.

Receive News & Ratings for Flow Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.