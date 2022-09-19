Flow Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.69 Billion (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Flow has traded 24.6% lower against the dollar. One Flow coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00008726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flow has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $67.72 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Flow alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00115520 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.73 or 0.00898294 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,392,681,892 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. The official website for Flow is www.onflow.org. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. Discord | Telegram | YouTube | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.