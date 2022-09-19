Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.
FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire
In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,609,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,135,351. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Flywire
Flywire Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flywire (FLYW)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.