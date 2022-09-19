Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.86.

FLYW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, Director Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Venture Investors sold 1,653,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $41,928,545.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,645,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,910,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jo Natauri sold 110,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,200,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,609,793 shares of company stock valued at $67,135,351. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Flywire Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLYW. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Flywire by 487.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,827,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,573,000 after buying an additional 1,516,892 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,759,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,603,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 824,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 177.4% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,056,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,301,000 after purchasing an additional 675,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Flywire has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.02.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Flywire

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.