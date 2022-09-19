FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 150 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.9% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 236,492 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $46,562,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 17,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 14,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Visa stock opened at $193.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $365.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

