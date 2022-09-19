Font (FONT) Market Cap Reaches $74,957.81

Font (FONT) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Font has a market cap of $74,957.81 and $260.00 worth of Font was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Font coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Font has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Font Coin Profile

Font’s genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Font’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,310 coins. The Reddit community for Font is https://reddit.com/r/fontcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Font’s official Twitter account is @fontcommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Font’s official website is font.community.

Font Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Font.Community is a decentralized community of Font designers, users, buyers, and speculators. Font.Community is built to disrupt and democratize the font marketplace.”

