Formation Fi (FORM) Trading 4.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Formation Fi (FORM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Formation Fi has a market capitalization of $229,234.53 and $119,774.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Formation Fi has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Formation Fi alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00119807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.61 or 0.00857844 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Formation Fi Profile

Formation Fi was first traded on April 1st, 2021. Formation Fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,753,015 coins. The official website for Formation Fi is formation.fi. Formation Fi’s official Twitter account is @formationfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Formation Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LoTerra is a gaming platform completely decentralized and open-sourced. The ecosystem is entirely managed by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) which governs the games thanks to a system of votes according to the possibilities authorized by the smart contract.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Formation Fi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Formation Fi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Formation Fi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Formation Fi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Formation Fi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.