Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Forward Pharma A/S Stock Performance
FWP opened at $3.52 on Friday. Forward Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80.
Forward Pharma A/S Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Pharma A/S (FWP)
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
- Adobe Perfects the Art of the Faceplant for Investors
- Tax Credits are the Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.