Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

NYSE TRV opened at $162.33 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.40 and a 1-year high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 25.82%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

