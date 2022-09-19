Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 52.9% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 205.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FUBO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on fuboTV from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

fuboTV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $4.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.26. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.22.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.02 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 55.63%. Equities analysts predict that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile

(Get Rating)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.