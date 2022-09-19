Fractal Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fractal has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. Fractal has a total market cap of $364,270.91 and approximately $30,213.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fractal Coin Profile

Fractal’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fractal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fractal is an open-source zero-margin protocol designed to define a basic standard to exchange user information in a fair and open way ensuring a high-quality version of the free internet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

