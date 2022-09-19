Friendz 24-Hour Volume Reaches $63,754.00 (FDZ)

Friendz (FDZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Friendz has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a market cap of $198,714.37 and $63,754.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00119385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005119 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.63 or 0.00858074 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on July 10th, 2019. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 516,152,388 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered.Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.