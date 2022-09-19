Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 9,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Frontline from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontline
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,712 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,716 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline Price Performance
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Frontline had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 0.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. Analysts predict that Frontline will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.
Frontline Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.55%.
About Frontline
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
