FTX Token (FTT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Billion

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. FTX Token has a total market cap of $3.06 billion and approximately $68.59 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.85 or 0.00121626 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 17% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00111514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005322 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.00878433 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token was first traded on April 21st, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 329,844,589 coins and its circulating supply is 133,975,253 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FTX Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.