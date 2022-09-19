Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, July 29th. set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €22.70 ($23.16) on Friday. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of €37.40 ($38.16) and a fifty-two week high of €44.80 ($45.71). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €24.10 and a 200-day moving average of €24.44.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

