Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Update

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 699,600 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the August 15th total of 548,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Fuel Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 131.2% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 126,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 71,557 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech Price Performance

Fuel Tech Company Profile

NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.32. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

(Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Further Reading

