Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) PT Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Barclays

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Future from GBX 3,253 ($39.31) to GBX 2,852 ($34.46) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Future Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRNWF opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Future has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

