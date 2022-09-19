Gains Associates Price Down 5.7% Over Last 7 Days (GAINS)

Gains Associates (GAINS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last week, Gains Associates has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Gains Associates coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000590 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gains Associates has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $99,763.00 worth of Gains Associates was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gains Associates alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007670 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058669 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010563 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005189 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005444 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00063298 BTC.

Gains Associates Profile

Gains Associates (CRYPTO:GAINS) is a coin. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Gains Associates’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,000,000 coins. Gains Associates’ official Twitter account is @GainsAssociates.

Buying and Selling Gains Associates

According to CryptoCompare, “Gains is a decentralized VC. Holding a certain amount of GAINS will give users access to tiered investment groups in which exclusive deals for private sales are offered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gains Associates directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gains Associates should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gains Associates using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gains Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gains Associates and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.