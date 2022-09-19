Gaj Finance Hits Market Capitalization of $12,393.64 (GAJ)

Gaj Finance (GAJ) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Gaj Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Gaj Finance has a market cap of $12,393.64 and approximately $98.00 worth of Gaj Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gaj Finance has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.51 or 0.00117742 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00878061 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Gaj Finance Coin Profile
Gaj Finance’s total supply is 1,941,413 coins. Gaj Finance’s official Twitter account is @gaj_finance.
