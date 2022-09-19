Galatasaray Fan Token Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (GAL)

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 19th. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $1.82 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00011832 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,300.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00008271 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00058493 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010549 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Profile

GAL is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray.

Buying and Selling Galatasaray Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, "Project Galaxy is a Web3 credential data network. Built on open and collaborative infrastructure, Project Galaxy helps Web3 developers and projects leverage credential data to build products and communities. At the same time, data curators are rewarded when credentials are used in Galaxy's Application Modules, Credential Oracle Engine, and Credential API. The GAL token is an essential component of such infrastructures as it functions as the governance token, incentivizes user participation, and serves as the primary payment token of the Project Galaxy ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Medium Docs "

