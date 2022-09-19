GAMB (GMB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.01 Million

GAMB (GMB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 10% lower against the dollar. GAMB has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $10,564.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,382.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010505 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005385 BTC.

About GAMB

GMB is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

GAMB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.