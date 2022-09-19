GameCredits (GAME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6,443.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. One GameCredits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market cap of $2.48 million and approximately $6,443.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00023927 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.58 or 0.00270214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001015 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002485 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00031765 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 180,809,670 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits.

GameCredits Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

