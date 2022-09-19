GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 16.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GamerCoin (GHX) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.93 million and $201,078.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GamerCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00861669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin launched on December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,087,501 coins. The official website for GamerCoin is gamerhash.io/en. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

