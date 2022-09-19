Gamestarter (GAME) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.21 Million

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Gamestarter has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges. Gamestarter has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and $52,459.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter’s launch date was July 17th, 2021. Gamestarter’s official website is igo.gamestarter.com. Gamestarter’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gamestarter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gamestarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

