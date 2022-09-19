Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00002258 BTC on major exchanges. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $4.93 million and approximately $28,626.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gameswap has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gameswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

