Gather (GTH) 1-Day Volume Hits $100,673.00

Gather (GTH) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Gather coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Gather has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $100,673.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gather has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,819.15 or 0.99990684 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00060058 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 73.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010816 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005313 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005435 BTC.

BitDAO (BIT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00062977 BTC.

Gather (GTH) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gather should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gather using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

