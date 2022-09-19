Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Geeq has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $671,360.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000573 BTC on exchanges.

About Geeq

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS).”

