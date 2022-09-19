General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,642,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,162,000 after purchasing an additional 64,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $227.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $188.64 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.76.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

