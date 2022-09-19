Genesis Shards Price Reaches $0.0117 on Top Exchanges (GS)

Genesis Shards (GS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $140,478.01 and $10,347.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119252 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005143 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005142 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00862117 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards was first traded on April 2nd, 2021. Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. The official website for Genesis Shards is www.genshards.com. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Shards is a whole new marketplace for pre-IDO tokens on NFTs powered by Polkadot. It was created to usher in a new paradigm for DeFi transforming NFTs into a liquidity vehicle for pre-IDO tokens and introducing a whole new suite of DeFi products across multiple blockchains.The $GS token is the native utility token of the Genesis ecosystem. The token gets used for Genesis Access, Genesis NFTX, and plays a significant role in Genesis network governance.Gen Access: $GS Tokens are required to be swapped for Genesis Access NFTs to be a part of the Genesis network. Based on the number of tokens held access tiers are decided to enable different access rights to its users.Gen NFTX: $GS token is the native token on the NFTX platform allowing users to benefit from a reduction in Swap fees for tickets, access cards or Gen smart contracts.Gen Governance: $GS tokens would provide governance rights to its members where they can vote on different proposals within the ecosystem. The number of tokens held would be a representation of voting power within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.