Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Genocea Biosciences Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of GNCA opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $522,732.60, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.96. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $2.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Genocea Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer immunotherapies. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, which profiles each patient's CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to every target or antigen identified by next-generation sequencing of that patient's tumor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.