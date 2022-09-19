Genshiro (GENS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.26 Million

Genshiro (GENS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last week, Genshiro has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Genshiro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genshiro has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $48,074.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004867 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000386 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00030315 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Genshiro

GENS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. The Reddit community for Genshiro is https://reddit.com/r/Equilibrium_DeFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the exchanges listed above.

