Ghost (GHOST) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million

Ghost (GHOST) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Ghost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ghost has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $484.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ghost has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,457.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00058821 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010465 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065177 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005377 BTC.

About Ghost

Ghost is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,524,129 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

