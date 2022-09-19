GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) & CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Head to Head Survey

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of CDW shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of CDW shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for CDW and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CDW 0 0 7 0 3.00 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

CDW presently has a consensus target price of $213.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.69%. Given CDW’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CDW is more favorable than GigaCloud Technology.

This table compares CDW and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CDW 4.41% 132.68% 9.52% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CDW and GigaCloud Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CDW $20.82 billion 1.11 $988.60 million $7.35 23.24 GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Summary

CDW beats GigaCloud Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and others; and software products consists of application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides advisory and design, software development, implementation, managed, professional, configuration, and telecom services, as well as warranties; mission critical software, systems, and network solutions; and implementation and installation, and repair services to its customers through various third-party service providers. It serves government, education, and healthcare customers; and small, medium, and large business customers. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Vernon Hills, Illinois.

About GigaCloud Technology

(Get Rating)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

