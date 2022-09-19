GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
GigaMedia Price Performance
Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. GigaMedia has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.24.
About GigaMedia
Featured Stories
