Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Bought by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,523 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $29,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Glaukos by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,983 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,122 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Glaukos by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Glaukos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,447,438.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on GKOS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Shares of GKOS opened at $57.67 on Monday. Glaukos Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.03.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $72.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 13.82% and a negative net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

