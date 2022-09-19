Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,228 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.48% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $6,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 79.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 40,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 17,973 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $792,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 128.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 885,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 497,268 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYLD opened at $19.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $25.82.

