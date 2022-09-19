GlobalBoost-Y Hits Market Cap of $171,562.45 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $171,562.45 and $145.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 15.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,347.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00024148 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00151732 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00268986 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.33 or 0.00725319 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.28 or 0.00580314 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

