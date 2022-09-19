Gnosis 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.20 Million (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for about $129.85 or 0.00667340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $334.95 million and approximately $8.20 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gnosis alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00119161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.66 or 0.00861669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 coins. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gnosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.