Gondola Finance (GDL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $37,394.00

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. During the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded 23.5% higher against the dollar. Gondola Finance has a market capitalization of $10,585.12 and $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gondola Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005124 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,525.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00007682 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00058069 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010428 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002289 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005378 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00062622 BTC.
Gondola Finance Coin Profile
Gondola Finance is a coin. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Gondola Finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gondola Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gondola Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
