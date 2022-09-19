Goose Finance Market Cap Reaches $62,932.39 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0359 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges. Goose Finance has a market capitalization of $62,932.39 and $7,802.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00119256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005128 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.70 or 0.00859898 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Goose Finance is goosefinance.medium.com.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

