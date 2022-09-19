Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA) Short Interest Up 28.4% in August

Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the August 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Gores Technology Partners Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GTPA opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Gores Technology Partners has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gores Technology Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTPA. RP Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 178.6% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,455,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,269,000 after acquiring an additional 933,430 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,302,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 828,101 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 738,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after acquiring an additional 61,535 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Gores Technology Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 566,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gores Technology Partners

Gores Technology Partners, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet, enterprise software, fintech, digital health, proptech, gaming, agtech, and logistics industries.

